Northwell-GoHealth clinic in Hewlett expands services 

A Hewlett walk-in medical clinic has expanded its services to include adults 27 and older in addition to children and young adults.

The center is now called Northwell Health-GoHealth Pediatric & Adult Urgent Care, Northwell Health said. The clinic, at 1332 Peninsula Blvd., is open 365 days a year.

For patients ages 6 months and up, general practitioners are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For children 1 week and older and young adults up to age 26, board-certified pediatricians are on site from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The location offers treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, on-site X-ray services, COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines, Northwell said. The center has nebulizers, infant scales and other pediatric medical equipment, as well as child-friendly restrooms and refreshments. Electronic medical records can be accessed by other Northwell health care providers, and records also can be sent to providers who are not in the Northwell network.

"Having access to a health care option that serves the whole family in one location is vital to improving a community’s health," Dr. Neal Shipley, medical director of Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, said in a statement.

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider, with 84,000 employees and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. Atlanta-based GoHealth operates more than 200 walk-in clinics across the country.

Northwell and GoHealth are partners in 58 urgent care clinics in the metropolitan area, including 33 on Long Island. The East Northport location offers pediatric services starting at age 1 week, and the other Long Island locations treat patients ages 6 months and older.