Northwell Health opens first New Jersey facility

Northwell Health has opened its first facility in New Jersey — a multispecialty physician practice that represents a possible further expansion into the Garden State.

Located at 725 River Road in Edgewater along the Hudson River, Northwell Health Physician Partners (NHPP), offers primary care and specialty services with a focus on liver diseases.

Included are hepatology and liver transplant specialists brought from the Northwell Transplant Institute in Manhasset. The goal,, the health system said, of the expansion is to enhance access a growing number of Northwell’s patients from New Jersey, particularly those seeking pre- and post-transplant services.

NHPP currently operates nearly 800 locations in Long Island, New York City and Westchester. Northwell, based in New Hyde Park, is New York State’s largest health system.

“Many New Jersey residents who commute into New York City already get some form of care from Northwell Health clinicians,” said Dr. Mark Talamini, senior vice president and executive director of NHPP. “We believe that care begins close to home and we see northern New Jersey as a natural extension of the coordination of care we already offer throughout the New York metro market.”

Kevin Beiner, senior vice president and executive director of Northwell’s Western Region, said the New Jersey location is a stand-alone option for health care, but added it “also serves as a gateway to some of the most complex medical experts in the world.”

Asked about plans for further Northwell facilities in New Jersey, Beiner said that is a possibility but nothing has been finalized.

“We’re looking into a variety of options but there are “no immediate plans” on the horizon, he said.

North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset recently completed its 150th liver transplant since the program’s inception in 2019.

About 5% of all patients at North Shore travel more than 100 miles to seek care from the hospital, which US News & World Report recently named to its 2023 Honor Roll of top 22 nationally.. Chronic liver disease is the ninth leading cause of death, claiming the lives of more than 56,000 adults in 2021 alone, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re excited to bring transplant services to northern New Jersey,” said Dr. Nabil Dagher, vice president and director of the Northwell Transplant Institute. “Northwell is filling an urgent need for more transplant services in the region and the pandemic has only exacerbated the demand for expert liver disease care.”