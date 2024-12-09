$2M Northwell Health clinic brings senior-focused care to Oyster Bay

A new Northwell Health medical office designed with seniors in mind will officially open in Oyster Bay on Monday. The Age-Friendly Center of Excellence at 275 South St. features low and adjustable exam chairs, wheelchair-friendly rooms and dedicated meeting areas for discussions with patients and their caregivers. The nearly $2 million outpatient facility is an extension of Glen Cove Hospital, which has been recognized as a federal Geriatric Center of Excellence, said Kerri Scanlon, the hospital’s executive director. That federal recognition, announced in 2022, came with a $2 million federal grant secured by Rep. Tom Suozzi, which Glen Cove used to fund the new clinic. "Everything was built around enhancing the care in the emergency department for the elderly," Scanlon said. "What was missing was that outpatient piece, and that's where most of the care is provided." Geriatricians are doctors who specialize in the medical needs of older adults. Northwell’s geriatricians have completed a fellowship that requires an extra year of training beyond their medical residency, said Dr. Maria Torroella Carney, Northwell's chief of geriatric and palliative care medicine. "Our expertise is caring for individuals that have multiple medical problems and we look at the individual, their families and their caregivers comprehensively," she said. The 3,400-square-foot facility has six exam rooms and will be staffed by internal medicine doctors, geriatricians, nurses, social workers and clinical pharmacists. The aim is to provide a comprehensive, one-stop shop to help seniors manage multiple chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure or diabetes. The new clinic's social workers and clinical pharmacists can help patients who are taking multiple medications. “As we get older, we’re more sensitive to the side effects of medications, so it’s really important for us to focus on what meds are most important and avoiding side effects of the other medications that we don’t necessarily need,” said Dr. Ayodele Oyeyemi, a geriatrician at the practice. The clinic isn’t limited to older adults, though Scanlon said she expects most patients will be seniors or younger individuals managing complex medical conditions. The extra features and specialized care come at no extra out-of-pocket cost to patients, Scanlon said. She believes the clinic will save families money by preventing unnecessary emergency department visits. Wilfrido Solano, 57, of Syosset, said during an appointment Friday that he followed Dr. Jamilur Reja, his internist, to the new Oyster Bay clinic because he liked his approach. Solano said he appreciated the spacious office and its ample parking. "One of things I like about this facility is that it says that it’s age-friendly, so as you go into that route, aging, it’s important to have facilities like this, especially close to home," he said. The new clinic occupies a former HSBC bank. Scanlon said the original design of the bank — with no steps at the entrance and a layout that brings patients into the center of the building — fits well with the age-friendly model. The project reflects a broader trend of health systems repurposing retail spaces, with some health systems absorbing former malls or department stores. Northwell is an anchor tenant at The Boulevard, a mixed-use complex in Yaphank. Stony Brook Medicine has leased a former Sears at Smith Haven Mall. Similarly, NYU Langone Health has converted a Lord & Taylor store in Manhasset and a Sears in Garden City into medical facilities. "We love taking over these retail spaces," said Joe Baglio, senior vice president and ambulatory operations officer for Northwell’s Eastern Region. "They’re typically good visibility, high traffic areas. ... the buildings are in good shape and we’re able to retrofit to our needs. These projects move a little bit quicker with a layout like a bank." With Howard Schnapp

Storefront health care

