Northwell opens three new Suffolk County offices

Northwell Health has opened a $10 million new practice in Bay Shore and two smaller offices in Setauket and Port Jefferson.

The 25,500-square-foot office at 46 Brentwood Rd. in Bay Shore offers musculoskeletal care and rehabilitative services including orthopedics, physiatry, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, and a Northwell Health rehabilitation facility.

The practice includes 20 exam rooms where patients can receive orthopedic care, x-ray testing, electrodiagnostic testing and treatment for spinal, pain and neurological conditions and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation. Services include care for the back, neck and hand as well as sports therapy and lymphedema therapy. The facility also offers vestibular rehabilitation and neurological rehabilitation including acquired brain injury, stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.

The new practice “allows Northwell Health to expand orthopedics, physical medicine, rehabilitation and cardiopulmonary rehabilitation close to the South Shore University Hospital campus,” Joseph Baglio, senior vice president of Northwell’s Eastern region ambulatory services, said in a statement. The New Hyde Park-based health care system relocated the office from its previous location on East Main Street.

The Port Jefferson office at 815 Hallock Ave. is a $500,000, 5,635-square-foot multispecialty practice. Its medical services include breast surgery, electrophysiology and invasive-interventional cardiology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, OB/GYN as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The $1.8 million, 6,240-square-foot Setauket office at 3 Technology Drive offers internal medicine and urology.

The offices “bring new and expanded services [to the region] … and support the strategic growth at Mather Hospital” in Port Jefferson, Baglio said.

Suffolk County is home to a growing number of medical offices.

The largest new practice is expected to open next spring in Lake Grove, where Stony Brook Medicine is developing a 170,000-square-foot complex of primary and specialty care offices in the former Sears at the Smith Haven Mall. Also under construction is Catholic Health’s new $17 million urgent, primary and specialty care practice in Centereach, its first to offer walk-in treatment outside of a hospital. The 63,000-square-foot facility is due to open by June.