Unemployment rate falls to 3% on LI as more residents leave the labor force

A help wanted sign at Pat's Service Center in Sayville.

A help wanted sign at Pat’s Service Center in Sayville. Long Island’s unemployment is down 0.4 percentage points from a year ago. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Long Island’s unemployment rate fell in November compared to the same month last year, newly released data show.

The Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 3% last month, down 0.4 percentage points from a rate of 3.4% in November 2023, according to state Labor Department data published Monday. On a month-to-month basis, the rate was unchanged from October.

At the county level, Nassau’s jobless rate decreased to 2.9% last month from 3.3% a year ago. In Suffolk, the rate fell to 3.1%, down from 3.6% in November 2023, a decline of 0.5 percentage points.

Declining unemployment rates often signal a strong economy, as more residents secure jobs, reducing the total number of jobless.

However, last month’s figures show that the number of employed residents, the number of unemployed residents and the total labor force all fell. 

The labor force — the sum of all employed Long Islanders and those out of work but actively seeking employment — shrank to 1.52 million in November, down from 1.55 million in September 2023.

