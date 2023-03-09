NPD Group of Port Washington adopts Circana brand after merger with Chicago's Information Resources Inc.

Consumer research firm The NPD Group, based in Port Washington, has a new brand name and a new headquarters in Chicago following a merger orchestrated by a private equity firm.

San Francisco private equity firm Hellman & Friedman acquired NPD in 2021 and the following year, bought a majority interest in Information Resources Inc., a Chicago research company that focuses on consumer packaged goods sold in supermarkets.

Circana is the new brand adopted by the merged consumer research companies NPD Group and Information Research Inc. Credit: Circana

On Tuesday, the companies announced they would combine under the name Circana and operate from the IRI headquarters building on LaSalle Street in downtown Chicago.

A spokesman said the newly combined company would retain its offices in Port Washington. Nassau County granted NPD a 10-year package of tax breaks that took effect on Jan. 1, 2019, after the company said it was considering expansion at locations outside Nassau.

Nassau County Industrial Development Agency chairman Richard Kessel said the county is not in talks with Circana.

"As long as they maintain their job commitments, they're still IDA customers," he said.

When NPD was acquired by H&F, the company said it was the eighth-largest market research firm in the world with more than 500 employees on Long Island and more than 1,600 worldwide.

A spokesman said Circana's global head count is about 7,700, but declined to provide Long Island employment numbers.

"In the months since the merger, we have demonstrated — for our clients and for our team — the immense value of bringing our firms together," Tod Johnson, formerly majority owner of NPD and now chairman of Circana's board of directors, said in a statement. "Moving forward with a unified name and brand signifies that Circana is committed to delivering on the full value of our powerful combination."

Former NPD chief executive Karyn Schoenbart has a seat on the Circana board of directors.

NPD, founded in 1966, built its business by using point-of-sale data and consumer surveys to sell research to companies that market apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, food service, footwear, home, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys and video games.

“We are proud to begin this new chapter together as Circana, a name that conveys our 360-degree, full-circle understanding of the consumer and market, and our unique ability to bring clients a complete view of the consumer, store and wallet,” said Kirk Perry, the former IRI chief executive who is now president and CEO of the combined company.

When H&F took a majority interest in IRI, the previous major investors, Manhattan-based private-equity firms Vestar Capital Partners and New Mountain Capital, retained minority stakes.