Nu-Clear Dry Cleaners in Long Beach declared contaminated site by DEC

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a Long Beach dry-cleaning business a contaminated site under the state’s Superfund program.

The Nu-Clear Dry Cleaners at 180 E. Park Ave. was found to be disposing of hazardous waste, including chlorinated volatile organic compounds, found in soil, groundwater and soil vapor near the business, according to a DEC notice.

State officials are investigating the property and surrounding sites to determine the extent of the contamination. Officials said the site “presents a significant threat to the public health and environment.” It is also near shallow water and close to several commercial and residential buildings.

Assemb. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who is a member of the state Assembly’s Environmental Conservation Committee, called for DEC supervision of the site to protect the environment.

“We must be vigilant to ensure that our natural resources are restored as quickly as possible,” Kaminsky said in a statement. “That our water and soil have been polluted is deeply troubling and I am thankful to the DEC for taking this action to protect our environment and public health.”