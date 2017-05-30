State Civil Service exam signup deadline Wednesday

New York State will give Civil Service exams on July 15 for jobs with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Department of Health, officials said.

The deadline for applying to take the tests is Wednesday. A processing fee of $25 to $45 will be charged depending on the position being applied for, according to the state Department of Civil Service.

The jobs are in New York City and Albany.

More information about program administrator positions in homeland security can be found at http://on.ny.gov/2r53Uut and http://on.ny.gov/2qkPHwp.

The salaries are $73,464 to $81,308 per year for Long Island residents, excluding benefits.

More information about the health department’s Medicaid examiner jobs can be found at http://on.ny.gov/2r6qVPR. The salary is $36,998 per year, excluding benefits, for local residents.