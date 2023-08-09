NYU Langone Health increases its orthopedic services in Suffolk County

NYU Langone Health has increased the number of physicians in its orthopedic program in Suffolk County from seven to 17 — representing the addition of four practices, including a first location in Stony Brook.

The practices include Advanced Orthopedic Associates-Long Island in East Patchogue, Riverhead and Stony Brook and NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates in Hauppauge.

“We’re making it easier for patients to receive high-quality, nationally recognized care closer to where they live or work by closing gaps on the map across Long Island,” said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. “As Suffolk County’s population continues to grow, our network expands to meet patient demand, with an approximately 30% increase in provider visits in Suffolk County since 2021.”

NYU Langone Health ranks among the top five in the country for orthopedics and rehabilitation according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll released Aug. 1.

NYU Langone Advanced Orthopedic Associates-Long Island offers patients of all ages advanced care for a wide range of orthopedic issues, including fracture care, arthritis treatment, athletic training services and sports medicine, complex upper extremity trauma, small joint arthroscopic procedures, comprehensive concussion management, orthopedic surgery; and ligament, tendon and nerve repair.

Urgent emergency evaluations are also done, and X-ray services and nonsurgical treatments are available including osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), injections, and physical, occupational and hand therapy.

“This partnership brings tremendous resources and expertise to the community and will help our practice flourish to a degree that wouldn’t have been possible to achieve on our own,” said Dr. Richard Ritter, who has been a physician at Advanced Orthopedic Associates for 24 years.

A former college athlete who grew up in Commack, Ritter is also the team physician for several Suffolk County high school athletic teams.