NYU Langone aims to build $3B medical center at NCC, Blakeman says

NYU Langone Health aims to build a $3 billion-plus medical center on 45 acres at Nassau Community College, County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The facility “would create thousands of jobs, and it would be an investment north of $3 billion,” Blakeman said at a news conference Thursday in Mineola. “We are going to enter into negotiations within the next week to talk about that possibility,” he said.

Blakeman also discussed the plan at Nassau Community College’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday evening, where he told graduates the facility would be “the state of the art, number one hospital in America.” The 225-acre community college campus in Garden City, which includes about 50 buildings, has about 20,000 full- and part-time students.

No details were available Thursday about whether state or local approvals had been sought for the proposal. The state Department of Health must approve all applications for new hospitals and significant changes to existing hospitals. The agency’s public database of applications did not include any reference to a new hospital proposed by NYU Langone in Nassau County.

In a statement, NYU Langone said it “is in exploratory discussions to develop a new, state-of-the-art” medical center, including a teaching hospital and medical education and research facility, on the NCC campus. NYU Langone said the hospital would be a “quaternary care” facility, a reference to hospitals whose services include the most specialized health care, such as experimental treatments and uncommon surgeries.

The medical center would rise on “underutilized land” on the campus, NYU Langone said. The Manhattan-based health care system plans to “expand our investment on Long Island and provide world-class health care to its residents. We will share additional details as the project develops,” a spokesman, Steve Ritea, said in the statement.

The health system operates the 591-bed NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, formerly known as Winthrop University Hospital, and is in the process of merging with the 306-bed Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where it has said it is spending $100 million on its first round of upgrades.

Asked whether NYU Langone would seek approval to move its Mineola hospital to NCC or whether it intends to operate two hospitals in Nassau County, Ritea said, “We will continue to work with Mineola and the surrounding communities to meet the health care needs of our patients.” He declined to comment further. The two sites are less than five miles from each other.

NYU Langone operates more than 300 locations in the New York region, including more than 100 on Long Island, and it has 700,000 square feet of new outpatient facilities under development on Long Island, according to the health system.

Blakeman sketched out the origin of the NCC proposal when he spoke about it at events on Wednesday and Thursday.

The plan got underway when Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot and chairman of the NYU Langone board, approached the county last year, Blakeman said. Langone, who lives in Nassau County, said he was looking for a place to build a new NYU Langone campus, Blakeman said. “I said to him, ‘There’s only one place to go, Nassau Community College,’” Blakeman said.

Langone did not respond Thursday afternoon to a request for comment.

The facility, Blakeman said Thursday, “would have an amazing effect on the community college because there would be intern programs, it would be great for the labor unions, there'll be apprenticeship programs, it'll be great for all of the surrounding businesses.”

- With Candice Ferrette