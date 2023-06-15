NYU Langone sues over Northwell's use of "confusingly similar' purple shade in advertising

NYU Langone Health System is suing Northwell Health over a shade of purple used in similar advertising.

The New York City-based hospital group filed a lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York claiming New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health has turned to nearly identical advertising that confuses the two competitors.

NYU Langone said their “distinct purple color” has been used for a century by NYU in panel advertising and branding. The group of hospitals said that Northwell began to copy their color in advertising, with similar accent colors and fonts, after NYU Langone made a push into Long Island in 2019.

“Through its confusingly similar advertising, Northwell has engaged, and continues to engage, in an apparent scheme to trade off the good will and reputation of NYU Langone,” attorneys for NYU Langone wrote in the complaint.

Northwell officials defended its branding after the lawsuit was filed Thursday.

“Northwell Health is proud of its distinct branding and how — through our mission to provide research, education and clinical excellence to the communities we serve — we differentiate from our peer institutions. Northwell is more than just a color in our ads,” according to a statement by Northwell spokesman Ramon Soto, Northwell’s chief marketing and communications officer.

The lawsuit says that Northwell did not respond to a May 25 cease and desist letter. The lawsuit is seeking undetermined damages, attorney fees and a permanent injunction barring Northwell from “confusingly similar advertising.”

“Northwell, however, has recently engaged in a pattern of copying NYU Langone’s distinctive advertising and marketing campaigns, incorporating NYU Langone’s unique color schemes and certain specific accent colors, color combinations, font styles and types, headline styles, layout and format, and overall look and feel,” NYU Langone’s complaint states.

Northwell notes it filed for trademarks in 2019 featuring a white cross against a purple background. It says that Northwell’s 2017 style guide features the “distinctive purple color, accent colors featuring teal and orange and specific sans serif-font white headlines."

The lawsuit also features side-by-side comparisons of Northwell and NYU Langone advertisements using the same color pattern.

NYU notes that its athletes wear violet and white known as “the Violets” and also notes NYU’s style guide notes violet as NYU’s official color.

“The color purple is, and for over 150 years has been, closely associated with NYU. The origin of NYU’s century-plus use of the color purple, and particularly violet, dates back to at least 1868 when violet appeared as the color of NYU,” the lawsuit states.

NYU Langone officials said Northwell changed its marketing pattern from a more solid white advertisement after NYU Langone began to expand on Long Island and NYU Langone began getting national accolades such as hospital rankings, “posing a perceived competitive threat to Northwell.”

NYU Langone officials contend that Northwell also bathed its Peconic Bay Medical Center in the same purple color used in similar advertising.

“Northwell’s scheme has, in fact, created actual confusion in the market, causing confusion as to a Northwell hospital’s affiliation,” the lawsuit states. “This actual confusion, as well as the fact that NYU Langone and Northwell are direct competitors in the same market, advertising similar healthcare services in the same media channels, and directed to the same healthcare consumers, strongly indicate that Northwell’s confusingly similar advertising is likely to cause consumer confusion and harm to NYU Langone.”