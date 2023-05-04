NYU Langone adds Suffolk neurology practice as Long Island footprint grows

South Shore Neurologic Associates, a Suffolk County neurology practice with three locations, has joined NYU Langone Health.

The practice, now called NYU Langone South Shore Neurologic Associates, has locations in Patchogue, Riverhead and Islip that serve 20,000 patients. It offers diagnostic testing, physical therapy, pain management, acupuncture, chiropractic care, clinical research trials and services for multiple sclerosis, headaches, migraines and epilepsy.

The practice has 200 clinical and administrative employees, including 12 physicians, seven physical therapists and six nurse practitioners, who all became NYU Langone employees on Monday. Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone, said in a statement, “With a shared commitment to high-quality care, together we will better meet the needs of our diverse patient population.”

Dr. Edward Firouztalé, adjunct assistant professor of neurology at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and a former partner at South Shore Neurological Associates, said in a statement, “Joining the NYU Langone family allows us to continue to grow and provide our patients with greater access to comprehensive care closer to home.”

The change comes as Manhattan-based NYU Langone and other health care systems expand their presence in Suffolk County.

NYU Langone now has more than more than 100 practices on Long Island, including outpatient care centers in Patchogue and Riverhead, and it plans to open practices specializing in orthopedics, hand surgery, women’s health and interventional cardiology. The system got state approval last year to become the “active parent” of the 306-bed Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. The system’s full merger with the hospital is expected to take three years.

In addition, the 170,000-square-foot Stony Brook Medicine Advanced Specialty Care at Lake Grove is expected to open this June in the former Sears at the Smith Haven Mall, and the 63,000-square-foot Catholic Health Ambulatory & Urgent Care practice is set to open in Centereach, offering primary, specialty and walk-in care. New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health has opened new primary and specialty practices in Smithtown, Bay Shore, Setauket and Port Jefferson.