State hosting workshops on pot licensing 

State regulators have scheduled public presentations on the cannabis licensing process on Long Island, where aspiring pot entrepreneurs can learn about the recreational marijuana market.

The state Office of Cannabis Management is hosting a workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Ballroom A at Farmingdale State College, 2350 Broadhollow Rd. Attendees can ask questions and learn about various licenses to operate in the legal marijuana market.

A second event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Middle Country Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach.

The agency is embarking on a 20-stop public presentation tour and will also host virtual events on the application process.

"This tour is one of the many exciting efforts we are undertaking at OCM to make sure that [anyone] and everyone with questions about the right pathway to participate has the tools, knowledge and awareness they need to be successful …," OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement.

To learn more or RSVP to a workshop, visit cannabis.ny.gov/events.