Business

State hosting workshops on pot licensing 

Display at Strain Stars, Long Island's first brick and mortar...

Display at Strain Stars, Long Island's first brick and mortar recreational cannabis dispensary, in Farmingdale. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Sarina Tranglesarina.trangle@newsday.com@SarinaTrangle

State regulators have scheduled public presentations on the cannabis licensing process on Long Island, where aspiring pot entrepreneurs can learn about the recreational marijuana market. 

The state Office of Cannabis Management is hosting a workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Ballroom A at Farmingdale State College, 2350 Broadhollow Rd.  Attendees can ask questions and learn about various licenses to operate in the legal marijuana market. 

A second event is scheduled  for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Middle Country Library, 101 Eastwood  Blvd., Centereach. 

The agency is embarking on a 20-stop public presentation tour and will also host virtual events on the application process. 

"This tour is one of the many exciting efforts we are undertaking at OCM to make sure that [anyone]  and everyone with questions about the right pathway to participate has the tools, knowledge and awareness they need to be successful …," OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement. 

To learn more or RSVP to a workshop, visit cannabis.ny.gov/events.  

Sarina Trangle

Sarina Trangle covers affordability and cost of living issues and other business topics. She previously worked as an editor and reporter at amNewYork.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Carjacking chase ... Montauk coast restoration ... High school football recap Credit: Newsday

Deep dive into lives of Gilgo victims ... Carjacking chase ... LI college enrollment increases ... Beyond Monet

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Carjacking chase ... Montauk coast restoration ... High school football recap Credit: Newsday

Deep dive into lives of Gilgo victims ... Carjacking chase ... LI college enrollment increases ... Beyond Monet

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME