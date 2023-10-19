Old Navy opening store in Farmingdale

Old Navy will be opening a store in Farmingdale this month.

The clothing and accessories store will open Oct. 28 in Airport Plaza, according to the retailer.

Old Navy will occupy a 12,916-square-foot space in the shopping center, located on Route 110 at Conklin Street, according to the website of Kimco Realty Corp., the Jericho-based owner of Airport Plaza.

Other tenants in the 449,684-square-foot shopping center include a Stew Leonard’s supermarket, T.J. Maxx, Staples, The Home Depot and PetSmart.

Owned by San Francisco-based Gap Inc., Old Navy had 1,247 stores in North America as of July 29, which was the end of Gap’s fiscal second quarter.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There currently are 14 Old Navy stores on Long Island, including locations in Commack, Hempstead, Lake Grove and Riverhead.

An approximately 17,000-square-foot Old Navy in the Broadway Commons shopping mall in Hicksville closed in June.