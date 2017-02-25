Only 42% of adults have that last gift to loved ones: A will

Just about everybody has a cellphone, but only 42 percent of adults have a will, according to a new Caring.com survey of more than 1,000 people in the United States.

If you think you can’t live without your cellphone, you should think you can’t die without a will. Prince died without one and it created a nightmare. The same goes for you.

Not just for millionaires

“Wills and estate plans are not just for millionaires. Having a last will and testament ensures that your assets -- both personal property and financial assets -- go to whom you choose at the time of your death,” says Melissa Negrin-Wiener, an elder law attorney and partner at Genser Dubow Genser & Cona in Melville.

A will also dictates who will care for your minor children.

Wills can cost around $500 to $1,000, though prices vary considerably based on complexity and other factors.

Know the consequences

“The most common issue is a non-married partner. The law affords them no protection at all in the event of your death if you pass away without a will,” warns Jay Robert, an attorney at the elder law and estate planning firm Kassoff, Robert & Lerner in Rockville Centre.

Control

A will gives you control over what matters most. You can disinherit folks who would be an heir according to the law, that you don’t want receiving your stuff. “If you don’t have a will, the state will write one for you,” says Joseph Falanga, managing director of UHY Advisors NY in Manhattan.

Simply put, a will is a goodbye gift to your loved ones.