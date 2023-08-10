East Islip event to seek wider acceptance of cannabis dispensaries on Long Island

State regulators and cannabis entrepreneurs are holding a public forum in East Islip on Aug. 16 to explain why they believe more communities would benefit from allowing recreational pot shops.

Four towns — Babylon, Brookhaven, Riverhead and Southampton — currently permit dispensaries, but zoning restrictions have made it difficult for retail licensees to find storefronts. The nine other towns in the region could reverse course at any time and allow recreational dispensaries and pot lounges.

New York State Office of Cannabis Management executive director Christopher Alexander and Jason Salmon, the agency's director of external affairs, are scheduled to attend the event, at 58 Greenwood Ave. They'll be discussing how regulations are designed to protect consumers and surrounding communities, as well as how towns could potentially collect more tax revenue from cannabis businesses.

The Long Island Cannabis Coalition trade group is inviting officials from local governments that don't allow dispensaries. Elected officials and residents are welcome to share their concerns about cannabis and ask questions from 6 to 8 p.m., coalition co-founder Hugosbely Rivas Jr. said.

Cannabis will not be allowed at the free event, where attendees may bring children, Rivas said.

To RSVP, visit bit.ly/LICCEvent8-16.