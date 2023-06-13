Oracle, GameStop rise; Methode Electronics, Zions fall, Tuesday, 6/13/2023

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), up $1.77 to $118.20.

The software maker beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Zions Bancorp. (ZION), down 66 cents to $29.58.

Investors were disappointed by the regional bank's update to its financial forecast.

Bunge Ltd. (BG), up $2.14 to $95.93.

The agribusiness and food company is buying Viterra in a deal valued at approximately $18 billion.

GameStop Corp. (GME), up $2.44 to $26.75.

Executive chairman Ryan Cohen increased his stake in the video game retailer.

Smart Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), up $1.24 to $24.98.

The manufacturer of computing components is selling 81% of its interest in SMART Brazil for about $166 million on cash.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), up 94 cents to $11.72.

The oilfield services company is reportedly considering a deal with NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), down $8.78 to $36.29.

The maker of technology for user interface and power distribution systems gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), up 48 cents to $23.73.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.