Ozempic trims fat — from grocery bills

Ozempic, the diabetes medication popularly used as an “off-label” weight-loss drug, has helped thousands shed excess pounds. Now, a new study finds that Ozempic, along with similar drugs such as Wegovy, has had a broad “economic and societal impact” because of “noticeable shifts in dietary behavior.”

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that Ozempic users spent 6% less on groceries than before they started the drug, with higher-income households cutting their grocery bills the most. High-priced snacks and sweets were left on the shelf in favor of less-expensive nutritious foods such as fresh fruits.

And forget about that Egg McMuffin. The study noted the drug users especially decreased spending on high-fat, high-calorie breakfast items at fast-food restaurants.

DeepSeek sweeps app stores

DeepSeek, the China-based AI program that roiled the stock market last week, soared to the top spot on the Google Play Store a day after hitting No. 1 on Apple’s App Store, signaling a further challenge to the AI supremacy of U.S. tech companies. Meanwhile, Appfigures reported that leading AI app ChatGPT grossed $529 million since its 2023 release, four times as much as any other app.

Who’s that Lady?

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced a collaboration with New York-based independent game studio iNK Stories to create a new game, Lili, starring Zar Amir. Credit: Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company is bringing the Bard to video games. The British theater company is teaming with Brooklyn-based developer iNK Stories to create Lili, a game that reimagines Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth as a modern-day Iranian woman who confronts “battles against authoritarian-gendered oppression.” The game, which stars Zar Amir as Lady Macbeth, is expected to be released later this year.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

IPhone sales slip in China

Apple sold 5% fewer iPhones globally and lost ground to Chinese rivals in the final quarter of last year, reflecting the absence of Apple Intelligence in its largest market outside the United States. The iPhone slipped a point to 18% worldwide market share in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research data. Archrival Samsung Electronics also lost share to faster-growing Android device makers from China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS