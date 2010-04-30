Pall announces new board member

The board of directors of Pall Corp. has elected a new member, the company said Thursday in a news release. Amy Alving, 47, joined the board as of April 23.

Alving is chief technology officer and a senior vice president at Science Applications International Corp., of McLean, Va., where Alving also resides. Pall Corp. is headquartered in Port Washington.

At SAIC, a technology and engineering company, Alving directs its office of technology. She has worked in industry, government and academia, with more than 15 years of experience in the areas of technology and national security. She is a former White House Fellow serving at the Department of Commerce.

She graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and from Princeton University with a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

She is a member of the Naval Research Advisory Committee and has been a member or adviser to the Army Science Board, Defense Science Board and National Academies studies. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.