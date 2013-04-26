Parents, Kids, and Historians Enjoy the Learn With Maps App Series as It Gets New Updates and Upholds Its Favorite Status Among Users

A Series of Historical Maps Reveal Little Known World Secrets, Now Viewed in High Resolution on iPhone and iPad with Mighty Mack’s Learn With Maps App Series.

Learn With Maps App series provides an easy and friendly way to learn about history and geography. This series of Apps will help history students and history buffs learn facts and give them perspectives on history and geography.

The maps are fun and easy to use, accessible from anywhere in the world, viewable on an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

“I lived in New York City my whole life but after I got this app for me and my son, I realized how little I knew about the city” Jonathan D remarked, “We love these apps, especially the Learn with Maps: New York. The app was an insightful eye opener, and the city never looked the same!”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In each of the full versions of Mighty Mack’s Learn With Maps series the user will find 100s of maps to choose from Learn With Maps is fun for the whole family using visuals to teach and help learn. The maps included in this App are represented as accurately as possible in their original form. Many of them are digital reproductions of ancient documents and reformatted for its users on this digital device and all are presented here from the public content domain.

The Learn with Maps series include the following Apps:

Learn with Maps: World

Learn with Maps: United States

Learn with Maps: New York

Learn with Maps: Europe

Learn with Maps: France

Learn with Maps: United Kingdom

Updates Include:



Optimized for iOS 6.1.3

Updated User Interface

New Splash Page

App Requirements:



iPad, iPod Touch or iPhone, with iOS 5.0 or higher

Wifi connection to download the app

An internet connection for sharing images via email, Twitter or FB (no internet connection required to view the App content)

--

Mighty Mack is a leading publisher of distinguished digital products for the consumer and professional markets. The Company leverages newly available digital tools to create, design, and share new ways of consuming information and experiencing the world around us. The company has released a variety of best-of-class Apps, including Advertising Today, Morpheus Dreams, Where2Boss?, Agora Briefcase, Film Today, among many others.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/4/prweb10671715.htm