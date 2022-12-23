How online 'sharenting' can put children at risk



During the holidays, there are few things better than parents taking photos of their kids as they joyfully unwrap their gifts. But think twice before you share the joy.

“Sharenting” — parents posting photos of their young children on social media — has a dark side. A study published in the Journal of Consumer Affairs found that while these photos “can encourage positive connections,” they also carry significant risks. The photos can reveal personally identifiable information that can leave kids vulnerable to online bullying and predators.

Researchers also note that information harvested by marketers and search engines from “sharented content” creates a “digital footprint” for the child that can follow them for the rest of their lives.

No tip necessary

Waymo is offering fully autonomous taxi service from Arizona's Sky Harbor airport to downtown Phoenix. Credit: Waymo

Heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl? Take a taxi from the airport to your hotel and leave the driving to — nobody. Waymo, the self-driving car company owned by Google parent Alphabet, has begun offering rides from Sky Harbor airport to downtown Phoenix in driverless cars. Waymo says it’s “the only autonomous airport service of its kind in the world.”

Scammers target student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has attracted scammers. The FBI says cybercriminals purporting to be from the Department of Education are contacting people via texts and emails offering entry into the program for a service charge. Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has been blocked, at least temporarily, and the uncertainty about the plan has attracted scammers. The FBI says cybercriminals purporting to be from the Department of Education are contacting people via texts and emails offering entry into the program for a service charge. The FBI notes that the Department of Education “never requires payment” for this or any student assistance program.

Leaving Meta’s metaverse

Prominent video game creator John Carmack, who helped lead Facebook's expansion into virtual reality, has left the company. Credit: Bloomberg / Michael Short

Prominent video game creator John Carmack, who helped lead Facebook’s expansion into virtual reality, has resigned after becoming disillusioned with the way the technology is being managed. Carmack’s departure comes as Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has been battling widespread perceptions that he has been wasting billions of dollars trying to establish the “metaverse” — an artificial world filled with avatars of real people. — AP