Paul Fleishman, Newsday executive, to receive United Way of Long Island award

Newsday executive Paul Fleishman will be among the honorees at the United Way of Long Island's annual Live United Celebration Luncheon.

Fleishman, Newsday vice president of public affairs, is to receive the Anthony J. Stupore Live United Volunteer Champion Award at the Crest Hollow Country Club on June 3.

"The United Way of Long Island helps many people in so many ways, and I'm privileged to be part of this great organization that's truly changing the lives of people in need across Long Island," Fleishman said Wednesday.

Other honorees are United Parcel Service of North America Inc., which is to receive the Corporate Champion award, and CSEA Long Island Region One, which will receive the Labor Champion award. The Long Island Insurance Community organization is to receive the Elena M. Perez Pioneer Vision award.

United Way of Long Island president Theresa Regnante said Fleishman, as a member of the agency's board of directors for 25 years, has always been influential in providing help, advice and support to the organization's marketing team. That assistance has helped expand the team's social media consciousness and marketing communications, she said. "He's been great for us -- helping to build our brand," Regnate said of Fleishman. "And he's such a well-respected and very well-liked guy in the sector that it's really a natural for us to recognize his volunteer leadership."

The award is named for Anthony J. Stupore, who was a volunteer, board member and treasurer for United Way of Long Island for 16 years. He died in 2013.

Fleishman, of Hauppauge, has worked at Newsday since 1997. He also volunteers as a board member for the Variety Child Learning Center in Syosset and the Advisory Board of SUNY/Old Westbury's School of Business. To attend the luncheon or learn more about United Way of Long Island, go to unitedwayli.org.