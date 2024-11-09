Trainee-level state employees receive salary increases in effort to recruit workers

More than 2,100 trainee-level government workers across New York received pay increases this week as part of a state effort to hire and hold onto existing workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced. Junior-level workers in technical positions across 46 state agencies saw either a 5.7% or 11.6% salary increase, depending on job title, which took effect Thursday, according to a state release issued this week. "Every New Yorker deserves a strong, stable and equitable state government. We count on our state workers to deliver the vital services we rely on every day," Hochul said in a statement. "These pay increases will allow us to retain and attract our state agency and government employees." Under the structured increase, "Trainee 1” level workers — newer entrants into the public workforce — saw annual pay increase to $52,198 from $49,363, while "Trainee 2” title workers across the state had their wages raised to $58,247 from $52,198. "It feels amazing," said Brendan Leahey, 29, an Island Park resident and real estate specialist trainee with the state's Office of Right of Way. "Especially living on Long Island with costs of living increasing every year, it’s excellent to see the state take care of its trainees." Leahey, a level 2 Trainee under the state’s pay scale, started work with the Office of Right of Way — an office overseen by the state Department of Transportation — in 2023. The office handles issues of eminent domain when it comes to roadway safety projects, like the expansion or realigning of state roadways. "I currently rent right now," said Leahey, who plans to buy a home. "An increase to make sure I can pay rent and be able to afford grocery, gas ... it makes it so it’s not as stressful for us trainees." Many state agencies use traineeships to recruit entry-level workers with the right educational requirements. Most trainee positions require previous experience or a college degree. From there, trainees get on-the-job training while they learn and acclimate to the job. Traineeships in the state typically last two years, with performance-based salary increases. After completing the program, state trainees are promoted into "entry-level positions with salaries in the range of $65,000 to $83,000," the state said. Over 280 job titles statewide will benefit from the increase, with the departments of Environmental Conservation, Health, and Transportation being among the most impacted agencies, Hochul's office said.

