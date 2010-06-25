People on the move, June 28

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Annamarie Bondi-Stoddard has been named board president at Long Island Women's Agenda, an advocacy group that provides a voice for Long Island women on issues, policies and programs. The Port Washington resident is managing partner at Pegalis & Erickson, a Lake Success law firm.



The New York State Bar Association announced three appointments. Emily F. Franchina, a founding partner at Franchina & Giordano in Garden City, has been elected vice president for the 10th Judicial District on the executive committee. She is a Huntington Bay resident. Steven E. Millon of East Meadow has been elected to serve as vice president for the 12th Judicial District on the executive committee. He has his own law practice in the Bronx. Melanie D. Hendry, an associate at the Garden City-based law firm of Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, has been named to the task force on the future of the legal profession. She is a Huntington resident.



Robin Ross has been named president of the New York State Podiatric Medication Association. The Shelter Island resident and her husband practice at Shelter Island Podiatry Associates.



Life's WORC, a not-for-profit organization that provides comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities, announced two new board of director members. Forest Hills resident Mary Ellen Duffy, a partner in the law firm of Duffy & Duffy in Uniondale, has joined the board. So has Donald Hazelton, an attorney in his own practice and an East Williston resident.



Linda Bohlsen, owner of Bohlsen Restaurant Group in East Islip, has been appointed to the Family Service League board of directors in Huntington. She is an East Islip resident.

GOVERNMENT

Cassy Caputo has been appointed town purchasing director for the Town of Brookhavenat its Farmingville headquarters. The Center Moriches resident has been with the town for 29 years, most recently as senior administrative assistant in the purchasing division.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Steven Shelov has been appointed associate chief of staff at the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York in New Hyde Park (formerly Schneider Children's Hospital). The Scarsdale resident was vice president of Maimonides Infants and Children's Hospital of Brooklyn.

Chrystyne Olivieri has joined Sahay Medical Group as a nurse practitioner and certified diabetes educator practicing diabetes management at its Garden City location. Olivieri is a Greenlawn resident.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LAW

Joseph Coluccio has been promoted to partner at the Rockville Centre law firm now known as DerGarabedian, Dillon, Grizopoulos, Nathan & Coluccio. The Kings Park resident had been an associate at the firm.

Karen Oliva has joined the law office of Michael L. Pfeifer in Garden City as legal assistant. The Dix Hills resident was executive assistant to the corporate tax division senior vice president at Pfizer in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by e-mail to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, by fax to 631-843-2065 or mail submissions to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.