People on the move, Nov. 29

BOARDS & ASSOCIATIONS

Glenn Schor has joined the board of directors at Education & Assistance Corporation (EAC), a Hempstead-based social service, not-for-profit agency that provides educational, vocational and counseling services, mediation, and rehabilitation for nonviolent offenders and support to children, families and senior citizens. The Glen Head resident is the chief operating officer at The Treeline Companies, a full-service real estate ownership, investment firm based in Garden City.

James L. Dunne has been named president of the Long Island Golf Association, which runs 15 tournaments annually and supports a caddie scholarship fund. The Massapequa resident is an accountant in private practice in Garden City.

Laurie Metaxas has been named to the board of directors at Harmony Heights Residential and Day School in Oyster Bay. The Roslyn resident was a parent and volunteer at Harmony Heights before joining the board.

Anthony Bonner has joined the board of directors at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. He is the president of Sea Level Construction and lives in Westhampton.

Mark Meinberg, managing partner at Feldman, Meinberg & Co., an accounting firm in Syosset, has been elected to a council position with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a Plainview resident.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The East End Arts Council named three new members to its board of directors. Jamesport resident Sal Dilberto is an attorney and vintner. Edward Pennfield lives in Remsenburg and is senior vice president at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Charles A. Riley II lives in Cutchogue and is a professor at Baruch College.

LAW

Barbara L. Hall has joined the Riverhead law firm Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo as an associate. The Northport resident was a litigation partner at Nicolini, Paradise, Ferretti & Sabella in Mineola.

REAL ESTATE

Cindy Aronstam has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mount Sinai as a sales associate. She held a similar position at Prudential Douglas Elliman in Miller Place and lives in Sound Beach.

Lisa Sherman has joined Realty Connect USA in Huntington as a sales associate. The Dix Hills resident held a similar position at Coldwell Banker in Commack.

HEALTH CARE

Sadick Dermatology in Great Neck announced two new practice members. Dr. Misbah Khan and Dr. Meghan O'Brien are both Manhattan residents and will work from Sadick's Manhattan and Great Neck offices. Dr. Khan received her training in medicine and dermatology from Drexel University College of Medicine and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and completed fellowships at Harvard Medical School and Northwestern University. Dr. O'Brien, a graduate of Harvard University, completed her training in medicine and advanced training in dermatology at Hahnemann University Hospital and Drexel University College of Medicine.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work-world triumphs by e-mail to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, by fax to 631-843-2065 or mail submissions to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.