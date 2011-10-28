Pet costume business growing by leaps

Over the years, Cody, a 3- year-old poodle/shih tzu mix, has gone trick-or-treating dressed as a police officer, a pirate and Superman. This year he'll be a shark.

On his first Halloween "he was a cop, I was an inmate," says his owner, Leighann Hollweg, 32, of Lindenhurst, who takes him dressed in costume each holiday for professional photo portraits. Some people may find it all a bit over the top. But Hollweg, an elementary school teacher, says, "I don't think it's crazy. It puts a smile on your face. People take their kids for professional photos. I take my 'kid,' too."

Pet-oriented merchants are certainly smiling. Consumers like Hollweg expect to spend $310 million this year on costumes for their companion animals, according to a National Retail Federation survey done before Halloween. That's up almost 40 percent from what pet owners expected to spend last year, $217 million.

Costume sales at PetSmart have increased 250 percent over the past six years, said spokeswoman Toni Eberhardt.

And West Hempstead photographer Richie Schwartz, who photographed Cody, says the pet portrait part of his business has doubled over the last three or four years: October is becoming "a gold mine."

Even though many consumers are cutting back on their own indulgences in today's tough economic times, they still open their pocketbooks when it comes to Spike or Tinkerbell.

The idea of shelling out up to $70 on a pet costume may give some people pause. But others want a respite from the dour economic reports by dressing up their pets and "getting away from the dismal news," says Nancy Hassel, founder of Long Island Pet Professionals, a group of 160 businesses.

Pet costumes have always been part of the selection at Ricky's, but each year the category grows larger, said Jason Sandlofer, New York City director of operations for the store, which sells costumes and beauty products and has locations on Long Island. "We put it front and center."

Hassel says she's also seen an increase in area pet parades and costume contests -- 13 this year listed in her newsletters, compared to just five two years ago. Such events, some sponsored by communities, some by pet stores, draw attention to shops, and in most cases raise money for animal-related causes.

Five years ago Alyssa Nightingale, who owns Nightingale PR in Cold Spring Harbor, was asked to come up with an event to draw attention to the village's downtown. She organized Howl-ween, Corky's Canine Costume Parade, named for her late West Highland white terrier. The event, which draws hundreds of people and their trick-or-treat-attired pets, was held yesterday.

Tom Hogan, president of the Cold Spring Harbor Business Improvement District, says the day's events draw people to town. "It brings interest to the stores, and that results in business," he says, often on people's subsequent visits.

Schwartz, the photographer, says he's been setting up his photo equipment at these pet store and community events. Plus more clients are coming in earlier in the month for costumed-pet portraits, many to be made into Halloween greeting cards. (Hollweg and Cody are steady portrait customers.)

"People used to come in with their kids," he says. "Now they come in with their pets."

As for Cody, Hollweg has already snapped up a $20 firefighter outfit for next Halloween.

-- With Keiko Morris

AND THE TOP 3 PET COSTUMES IN DEMAND ARE ...

What are the well-heeled dogs of New York likely to be dressed as on Monday for trick or treat?

The top three costumes searched for on SortPrice.com, a price comparison site, were pumpkins, pirates and Batman.

Cats are pretty much out of luck -- or off the hook -- as people "almost exclusively search for costumes for dogs," says Dave Felipe, director of communications.

New to the top-10 mix this year: the hammerhead shark. Others on the list: Star Trek's Yoda, a prisoner, Superman, cowgirl, bumblebee and chef.