Peter Andrews relocates home furnishings store from Huntington Station; Porsche dealership to take old site

Peter Andrews has relocated after 32 years of being in Huntington Station, and the home furnishings store’s former site is on its way to becoming a Porsche dealership.

The store moved about 4 miles east, opening in a former Bed Bath & Beyond space at 3083 Jericho Tpke. in East Northport on May 1, co-owner Peter Orshan said. The store's current space is about 34,000 square feet, more than three times as big as Peter Andrews' former store at 444 E. Jericho Tpke. in Huntington Station, he said.

The relocated store is carrying more inventory, said Orshan, who co-founded the business with his brother and wife, Andrew and Patti Orshan.

“We’re carrying a lot of giftware … we’re still buying stuff because we have so much room and so much [more shelving],” Peter Orshan said.

The store relocated because the Huntington Station property was purchased by MMC Jericho LLC, which plans to demolish the building and an adjacent building at 448 East Jericho Tpke., merge the lots into a 2.02-acre site and construct a three-level, 73,250-square-foot building for a Porsche Huntington dealership, which will relocate from 855 E. Jericho Tpke. in Huntington Station.

“They received a special-use permit and variance approvals from the [Huntington] Zoning Board of Appeals in June 2023 and are in the middle of site plan review with the planning board,” said Christine Geed, spokeswoman for the Town of Huntington.

The relocated car dealership, which is expected to open in late 2025, will be larger and more modern than the current location, said Eric Breitman, general manager for Porsche Huntington.

Peter Andrews has three stores, including one that opened in Williston Park in 1981, Peter Orshan said. The Huntington Station store opened in 1992, followed by the 1999 opening of the Farmingdale location, which is the chain’s headquarters. The retailer also sells merchandise online.

The chain has strong local appeal because of its Long Island roots established more than 40 years ago, Peter Orshan said.

“Three generations of customers have come in to shop with us. … it’s really been a nice experience,” he said.

The home furnishings retailer carries outdoor, kitchen, living room and bedroom furniture, as well as dishes, candles, holiday ornaments, picture frames and other items.

“We’ll shop the world looking for interesting things. We try to get the best things and sell it at the best price,” Peter Orshan said.

The retailer, which employs about 25 people, also has a warehouse in Hauppauge, he said.