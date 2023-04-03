23 pot shop licenses OKed for Long Island

The state on Monday approved 23 "conditional" cannabis dispensary licenses for Long Island, bringing the number of businesses approved to open recreational pot shops on the Island to 36.

Regulators voted to issue 99 licenses — nearly a third of the 300 regulators plan to hand out before taking applications from the general public.

The conditional licenses give a head start to people penalized under the old drug laws. They're available to New Yorkers who were — or are related to someone who was — convicted of a marijuana-related offense and have run businesses that turned a profit for at least two years.

The Long Island licenses went to entrepreneurs who have experience running a home health aide business, a jewelry retail firm, a chiropractic practice and an insurance agency, according to biographies from the state Office of Cannabis Management, which oversees medical and recreational marijuana.

"Congratulations. We look forward to the businesses that you will build, the economy that you will develop, the supply chain that you will strengthen and the communities that you will invest in," said Chris Alexander, executive director of OCM.

Faced with a flourishing illicit market, regulators announced last month that they sought to expand the reach of legal shops by doubling the number of conditional licenses.

The 36 businesses permitted to operate on Long Island have not been assigned specific locations. They may work with a social equity fund to secure retail space or independently find locations in towns that are permitting recreational dispensaries, including: Babylon, Brookhaven, Riverhead and Southampton. The licensees can't open within a certain distance of schools and houses of worship and must abide by local zoning rules.

Regulators may issue another four conditional licenses on Long Island, according to Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesman for OCM.

The agency plans to present revised rules for other recreational marijuana licenses at a May 11 meeting, according to John Kagia, director of policy at OCM. The state aims to finalize rules and start accepting applications for recreational cultivation, processor, wholesaler, retail and other licenses by the end of the year, Kagia said.