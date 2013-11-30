A New Drug Rehab Helpline is Now Available in Westlake

Drug Rehab Westlake has created a new helpline to help provide people with important information on rehab and recovery centers and programs.

People struggle with substance abuse and addiction every day. Many of them want to end the cycle of drug and alcohol dependency, but are unsure of where to begin. Seeking help is always recommended, and the benefits afforded to patients in rehab and recovery centers are numerous. The new helpline created by Drug Rehab Westlake is a reliable resource that can allow the people of Westlake, OH to get information on rehab programs and centers that are available to help them become sober and win their battles with addiction.

People can call the hotline at (440) 424-5823 and speak with a very well-informed and highly trained addiction specialist who is ready to answer any questions they may have in a compassionate and supportive manner. While many people believe that addiction is a distinctly adult problem, this is unfortunately untrue. Teenage addicts are often even more reluctant to seek help for their substance abuse problems, which is why they are encouraged to contact the helpline as soon as possible.

More information regarding teenage rehab programs and overcoming addiction in general can be found by visiting http://www.drugrehab-westlakeoh.com, which is the helpline’s corresponding website. Treatment options such as 45-day drug rehab programs for teens are described in detail here. Thanks to the new hotline and corresponding website, addicts and their families can call and speak with trained addiction professionals or go online to learn more about drug rehab programs. Because of these new offerings, many people can be made aware of their options regarding sobriety and can begin to seek help right away.

About Drug Rehab Westlake:

Drug Rehab Westlake is a special helpline that has been created in the hopes that addicts and friends or family members of addicts will call and decide to seek treatment in order to become sober. Calling the toll-free hotline at (440) 424-5823 can make a huge difference in the life of a drug or alcohol addict. More information on drug rehab centers and treatment programs can also be found at http://www.drugrehab-westlakeoh.com.

