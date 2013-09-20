Aboff's Paint Carrying New Paint Line for Fall

Local paint store is now carrying new Williamsburg paint collection to help homeowners spruce up their homes for the fall season.

Aboff’s Paint is excited to announce they are carrying a new line for the upcoming fall season. They also have some tips for preparing the home and yard for fall. Now that kids are going back to school, it is the perfect time to spruce up the home’s interior.

Come into Aboff’s to see the new in-store displays for the newest paint colors in the Williamsburg paint collection from Benjamin Moore. This collection combines modern trends in paint with a traditional and timeless American color palette.

Aboff’s is also carrying Hunter Douglas blinds that will not only keep homes cooler in the remaining summer days, but will keep homes warmer with the oncoming fall and winter weather. Hunter Douglas blinds are energy efficient and made with high quality materials that homeowners can trust to be beautiful, durable and long-lasting. Visit Aboff’s design studios for information on rebates and tax credits.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fall also means it’s time to clean up the yard. It’s important for homeowners to pick up contractor grade garbage bags for leaves and debris as well as some work gloves to protect hands. Aboff’s carries everything needed to get the job done quickly.

Visit Aboff’s Paint today for the best selection in paints and trusted decorating advice. With over 27 locations throughout Long Island, homeowners can get everything they need to add some new color for fall. Visit their website for more information or to find the nearest location, http://www.aboffs.com.

About the Company:

Aboff’s paints and decorating has been a family owned business for over 80 years. Whether the customer is a homeowner, decorator, or professional painter, they’ll find expert advice and all the paint and decorating products they could need at one of the 27 convenient locations throughout Long Island. They are Long Island’s largest Benjamin Moore retailer and committed to providing the highest quality service and products available. They offer a large selection of paints, stains and paint sundries as well as wallpaper, fabrics, Hunter Douglas window treatments & trims. Please call Aboff’s at 855-230-8538 or visit their website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/paint-colors/Hunter-Douglas-Blinds/prweb11147016.htm