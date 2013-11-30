ACRES Names Katherine Madigan VP for Global Alliances and Advocacy

In her VP roll for the Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES), Madigan will assume overall responsibility for building and managing the ACRES Alliance, a global collaborative of organizations, sponsors, CROs, service providers and advocacy groups committed to promoting safety, quality, efficiency and integrity in clinical research.

ACRES, the Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety, a collaborative non-profit organization building a global system for clinical research, has named Katherine Madigan, MHSA, as its new Vice-President for Global Alliances and Advocacy.

Ms. Madigan brings in-depth knowledge of the clinical research enterprise and organizational development to ACRES. She previously led the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) as Senior Vice President, where she directed the business operations and international lobbying activities on behalf of the global clinical outsourcing industry.

Prior to ACRO, she served as Director of Government Affairs & Special Projects at the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), an ACRES strategic ally, founding the organization’s government affairs practice and focusing on international coalition building. Madigan concurrently served as Managing Director of the Academy of Physicians in Clinical Research, an ACRP affiliate, responsible for governance and strategic development for the physician-only organization. Her experience also includes public policy analysis and development in the office of Robert Merrifield, member of the Canadian Parliament, where she developed drug safety initiatives for Health Canada, and in 2001 she studied public opinion of stem cell research within the Office of the Agency Liaison at The White House under President George W. Bush.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Madigan join the ACRES leadership team”, said Dr. Greg Koski, ACRES President and CEO. “An individual with the unique range of experiences in public policy, regulatory affairs, organizational management, networking and communications across the entire world of clinical research is simply invaluable—she knows how to build meaningful relationships, and we intend to put her knowledge and skills to work immediately”, he added.

In her new roll, Madigan will assume overall responsibility for building and managing the ACRES Alliance, a global collaborative of like-minded organizations, sponsors, CROs, service providers and advocacy groups committed to promoting safety, quality, efficiency and integrity in clinical research. ACRES has already established several strategic relationships with organizations that share a commitment to creating and implementing integrated systems solutions for the global clinical research enterprise that benefit all stakeholders.

In addition to her roll at ACRES, Madigan is a Principal of Madigan Partners, a professional services firm serving the life sciences and defense industries. She provides international development, advocacy and public affairs representation for clients, with focus in North America, the European Union/EEA and Asia. Her fields of specialty include healthcare, drug and device development, clinical trials, data privacy/protection, and security. Ms. Madigan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Michigan, where she also received a Masters in Health Services Administration and Public Health. She is an active member of the Junior League of Washington D.C. and the American Association of Medical Society Executives, most recently holding leadership positions as Public Relations Chair and Member of the Leadership Academy Board.

