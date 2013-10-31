Amer Abdallah Eyes World Kickboxing Title

Lockport Athletic & Fitness Club owner Amer Abdallah has put his focus on his new promotions company, Lace Up Promotions, and individual training.

World Kickboxing Association United States Light Heavyweight Champion Amer Abdallah has his sights set on one thing: fulfilling his dream of becoming world champion. Currently ranked in the top ten in the world by the WKA, Abdallah, at 36 years of age, has a newly kindled spark that ends with one option, becoming the number one kickboxer in the world.

He has recently made a life-changing transition with his primary focus being on his individual training and running his Lockport, New York based promotions company, Lace Up Promotions. Averaging six to eight fights a year, Lace Up Promotions runs world championship Muay Thai and Kickboxing events along the East Coast in Lockport, Rochester, Syracuse and Rhode Island. Having crowned numerous regional, national and even a world champion, Abdallah’s company is attracting much national attention.

“Putting athletes on a big stage and allowing them to perform in front of a packed stadium is the dream every fighter has. I love being able to provide them that opportunity,” Abdallah said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His own professional career is a full time job in itself, usually occupying six hours of his day. Having recently partnered with family friend Jeff Mayweather as his boxing coach, Abdallah loves the grind. His last two camps have been based out of the world famous Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I love being in the gym with world class fighters. Everyone pushes each other to be their best and it’s an unprecedented experience every day,” Abdallah stated. “It’s even more intense when Floyd is in camp preparing for a mega fight. Everyone in the gym feeds off of his unparalleled work ethic.”

Team Abdallah has their next scheduled fight set for June 7, 2014. “We would have taken a November 23 fight date, but Amer is in the middle of making a rather large transition at his Lockport Athletic & Fitness Club and cannot fully commit to training,” Team Abdallah manager, Ahmed Imamovic said.

To keep his growing fan base updated on his career, news and upcoming events Abdallah has recently launched his website http://www.amerabdallah.com, and is always updating his Facebook page.

About the company:

Amer Abdallah is CEO and President of both Lockport Athletic & Fitness Club and Lace Up Promotions. Lace Up has been hosting kickboxing, boxing and Muay Thai events around the upstate New York area since 1998 and has opened markets in Syracuse, Rochester and Connecticut. They have hosted events in Texas and New Jersey. “It’s been such a blessing to have an opportunity to do what I love and be a part of so many communities. In each town we promote these events we feel right at home,” says Abdallah. Lockport Athletic & Fitness Club offers cardio kickboxing, spinning classes, yoga classes, and full gym workouts in its fitness center.

Visit Lockport Athletic & Fitness Club homepage’s website at http://www.lockportathletic.com and Lace Up Promotions at http://www.laceuppromotions.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/kickboxing-Lockport/11/prweb11291192.htm