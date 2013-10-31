Association of Corporate Executive Coaches Announces Strategic Partnerships for Its University of Continuing Executive Coaching Education (UCECE)

Three partnerships underscore the importance of coaching standards, ROI, and ROE value.

The Association of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC), a global leader in framing results-oriented standards to define the master-level executive coaching industry, today announced that, CUSTOMatrix, A Better Perspective’s School of Shadow Coaching, and Executive Core have joined ACEC’s growing roster of strategic partnerships. These alliances raise awareness of the qualifications for top-tier executive coaches and help set the standards of the entire professional executive coaching industry. Specifically, these alliances underscore the commitment to continuing education as an integral component of rigorous credentialing and are the foundation for ACEC’s University of Continuing Executive Coaching Education. (www(dot)ucece(dot)org) While each business partner specializes in different and powerful centers of excellence, they are united in the desire to increase the criterions of executive coaching worldwide.

CUSTOMatrix is a consulting firm led by a team of accomplished experts in a diverse array of fields, assisting privately held and family-owned businesses since its incorporation in 2005. On average, its multidisciplinary team members have well over 20 years of experience working in the areas of expertise finance and accounting, as well as executive and leadership development.

A Better Perspective’s School of Shadow Coaching® is a coach training program recognized and accredited by the International Coach Federation, designed to meet the current needs being expressed by the community of master-level coaches in support of integration and evolution of their graduate learning. A Better Perspective specializes in co-creating the strategies and leadership competencies that guide organizations through the best of times and out of the worst of times.

Executive Core maintains a global network of 100+ certified coaches/ facilitators / consultants who regularly work across the enterprise at all levels and in all lines of business. Executive Core has coached more than 7,000 leaders at critical junctions in their careers while tackling difficult business challenges. They are widely known for “accelerating the growth of high potential executives with a focus on business impact” and serve Fortune 500 companies.

These additional partnerships come at a critical time. The latest research by Harvard Business Review indicates a majority of CEOs are receptive to the idea of a professional executive coach and would be willing to make leadership style changes. Yet two-thirds of CEOs don’t receive any outside advice on their leadership skills.

“More work is needed to convince CEOs and other C-suite executives to examine their leadership skills as critically as they scrutinize a financial report,” said CB Bowman, ACEC’s founder and CEO. “As our strategic partnerships continue to expand, the importance of executive coaching will increasingly be recognized, as will the standards of our profession, ensuring that ROI and ROE are measurable, tangible and achievable. We look forward to the collaboratively work to be produced under UCECE.”

Bowman continued, “For instance, Executive Core’s overarching business philosophy as stated on their website is: ‘Leaders need thought partners who will accelerate their growth, help them find new ways to champion their organizations? strategy, tell them the complete truth, celebrate their successes, and help them find their way forward.’ This mission encapsulates the beliefs of the ACEC membership and proves how our partners are aligned with our own guiding principles.”

“The partnerships we’ve struck are not just about these organizations working together to achieve mutual goals,” said Barbara Singer Cheng, the founder, President and CEO of Executive Core. “It underscores a groundswell of change in the executive coaching movement and should demonstrate to leaders in a wide range of industries that, they too, stand to benefit from the rising coaching standards that now focus on business results.”

Donna Karlin, Founder and Principal of the School of Shadow Coaching, was equally supportive. “A strategic partnership like this one raises the standards of our profession. It opens the corporate hall to collaboration that adds to the success of an organization. If the Harvard Business Review’s findings are an indicator, it proves how much more we can do to position unparalleled, ROI-driven coaching talent in front of CEOs. We anticipate a great and exciting new chapter in our work.”

“As a team of deeply committed professionals, we’re passionate about helping our clients grow their businesses and continue to succeed. This describes our company culture,” noted Jordan Goldrich, COO at CUSTOMatrix.

Bowman added, “This is consistent with the beliefs of the members in the Association of Corporate Executive Coaches. CUSTOMatrix and UCECE have jointly developed a sell-out program regarding coaching bullies in the C-suite, for master-level coaches. This is only the start of incredibly rich programs to be developed jointly with all of our partners.”

Aside from the overall mission toward rigorous credentialing, mutual support, and lifelong learning to drive business results, the advantages of entering into a strategic partnership with ACEC/UCECE are diverse. By participating in its global network, qualified members of each firm will be able to apply for membership and global certification as a MCEC (Master Corporate Executive Coach).

Additional benefits include:

Opportunities for sponsorship of innovative educational seminars

Recognition of support for women-owned business enterprises

Use of the ACEC member seal in your marketing materials and linkage from your website to our website emphasizing your corporate identity

Distinction for promoting standards of “Excellence in Corporate Executive Coaching”

For more information about the benefits of an ACEC strategic partnership, please contact CB Bowman, CEO at cb(at)acec-website(dot)org.

About the ACEC

Founded in 2010 by CB Bowman, a certified master coach with more than 20 years of experience and expertise with Fortune 500 clients, the Association of Corporate Executive Coaches (ACEC) has a unique global position for master-level executive coaches: rigorous credentialing, mutual support, and lifelong learning to drive business results.

The ACEC prides itself on an impressive array of member metrics, including:

99% have a post-graduate degree and 10 years of executive coaching experience – a longevity statistic strongly correlated to the performance of corporate executive coaches;

90% are published authors in a variety of outlets including white papers, articles and books;

80% have coached a Fortune 1000 company and have over 10 years of coaching experience with C-Suite executives; and

98% have 10 years of experience inside a corporate environment as a business executive responsible for the bottom line.

