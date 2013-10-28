Author Ingrid Silvian Offers Her Meaningful Childhood Memories in Germany in New Memoir

‘The Piano Tuner's Daughter’ is based on the author’s harrowing experience on the horrifying times of the Nazis

Through vignettes of the lives of two young girl friends, one Jewish, one Christian, readers will experience how everything changed when the Nazis came. The Piano Tuner's Daughter by author Ingrid Silvian describes the friendship of these two girls who lived in the l930s in Nazi Germany and how their lives changed as the war unveiled right through their own eyes.

World War II was the history lesson from which people learned that it should never happen again. Through this book, Silvian provides a child’s eye view of war, both mundane and profound – a shift from marbles to shrapnel as the treasure of choice; racing to catch the last train carrying evacuees out of the city – and ultimately, who was saved and who was sacrificed.

By comparison to the era in the 1930s, young readers will learn about the history and what it looked like as seen through the eyes of those who lived in this time under Hitler and his dictatorship. At a time when many of the first hand witnesses of this chilling chapter of history are passing away, Silvian’s story provides a valuable link that reaches across generations and will live on in the hearts and minds of a new generation of children.

The Piano Tuner's Daughter is a memoir of Silvian’s childhood in Germany. This volume will answer all young minds’ curiosity about how their grandparents once lived when they were young and what it was like then to live in Germany.

This book will be featured at the 2014 Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany on October 8 - 12, 2014.

For more information on this book, interested parties may log on to http://www.Xlibris.com.

About the Author

Ingrid Silvian was born in Solingen, Germany. She and her mother moved to Cologne when she was 4 years old, where she grew up. During the last couple of years of WWII, they stayed in East Germany to escape the bombings. Ingrid came to the United States of America in 1953 as a war bride with her 1-year-old daughter. In later life, she published essays on social issues under Beacon Press (Boston) and others, as well as a monthly column for the SENIOR TIMES of Columbus Ohio for 10 years, where she made her home for the last 33 years. Ingrid has lived in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the Azores Islands. She has three daughters and one grandson.

The Piano Tuner's Daughter* by Ingrid Silvian

My Best Friend

Publication Date: August 8, 2013

Picture Book; $15.99; 24 pages; 978-1-4836-6181-0

Picture Book Hardcover; $25.99; 24 pages; 978-1-4836-6182-7

Ebook; $3.99; 978-1-4836-6183-4

