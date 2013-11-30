Bay Area Moving Company Offers Winter Moving and Storage Special

The folks at Magic Moving & Storage have streamlined the moving & storage process and made relocation more efficient and affordable.

The holidays are a hectic time of year, especially for those facing an impending local or long distance move. Between hiring professional movers, packing and shipping belongings, finding a storage unit - ­­not to mention the predicament of what to do with all those holiday decorations - the process can be overwhelming and exhausting. The folks at Magic Moving & Storage have streamlined the moving & storage process and made relocation more efficient and affordable.

“Magic Moving understands how stressful the moving process can be this time of year. The last thing anyone wants to worry about during the holidays is if Grandmother's china is correctly wrapped, or if the piano has arrived at a storage unit all in one piece. Magic Moving's Crews professionally packs fragile items, blanket wraps furniture, and loads belongings into moving trucks or storage containers. Allowing Magic's ‘professionals’ to handle the move eliminates damage, injury and heavy lifting for our customers. Magic is a full service moving & Storage company”, says David Brookshire, President of Magic Moving and Storage.

Magic Moving & Storage is offering a Winter Storage Special through the end of January. With this package deal, storage containers start at $45 per month (normally $85). For those who need storage for three months or more, the first 30 days are free with the added benefit of hiring professional movers who will provide the most "bang for the buck"! Magic Moving & Storage guarantees more space and excellent service.

About Magic Moving

Magic Moving & Storage is an established leader in home and office relocation, and provides reliable, quality service! Magic Moving will inventory, wrap, and store belongings in a climate controlled warehouse for optimal protection. There’s no need to stress about the work - Magic takes care of it all! They even accommodate oversized items like sofas, pianos, boats, and RVs. For a quote on a long distance or out of state relocation, visit http://www.magicmoving.com or call 877­24­MAGIC (877-246-2442).

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380974.htm