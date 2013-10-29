Bendheim Turns Josef Frank's Delicate Fabric Into Impervious Glass Backsplash in NYC Residence

A Bendheim glass backsplash featuring Josef Frank’s fabric enlivens a reserved kitchen décor in a recently renovated New York City residence. Manhattan-based architecture and design studio Incorporated worked with Bendheim to turn a piece of delicate, translucent fabric designed by the famous architect into a durable and functional design element, taking the concept of decorative glass backsplash to a new aesthetic level.

A Bendheim glass backsplash featuring Josef Frank’s fabric enlivens a reserved kitchen décor in a recently renovated New York City residence. Manhattan-based architecture and design studio Incorporated worked with Bendheim to turn a piece of delicate, translucent fabric designed by the famous architect into a durable and functional design element, taking the concept of decorative glass backsplash to a new aesthetic level.

Incorporated sought to use the fabric treasured by the homeowner as an integral part of the extensive renovation of the 4,700 square foot residence. Inserting this fine, decorative material behind the range creates an element of surprise and achieves an energizing juxtaposition with the understated kitchen décor, bringing the space in line with the apartment design’s vibrant character.

“It’s this delicate material; it shouldn’t be there—this place where it can get oily—yet it’s probably one of the more durable backsplashes we’ve done, because it has no joints,” said Drew Stuart, a partner at Incorporated.

The continuous, non-porous, naturally hygienic float glass surface, free of grout lines, makes this custom backsplash an exceptionally maintenance-friendly kitchen feature. Glass is easier to clean and maintain than most other kitchen backsplash materials. Tile requires homeowners to maintain grout joints; stone slabs can discolor over time; and stainless steel shows every speck of dirt and cooking oil.

“The fabric and glass combination is nearly infinitely customizable,” said Stuart. “There are only so many tile colors and stone options. Fabrics can be tailored to each individual and truly broaden the homeowner’s options.”

Bendheim laminated the fabric between ultra-clear, low-iron glass, and precision-fabricated the piece to exacting specifications, fulfilling Incorporated’s vision. While the elegant simplicity of the backsplash implies effortless design, Bendheim and Incorporated solved a number of challenges before the finished piece was ready for installation. Bendheim had to perfect the interlayer binding the fabric to the glass, and worked closely with Incorporated to select the precise motif from the large, repeat pattern to achieve the desired finished look.

Incorporated has collaborated with Bendheim on a number of custom design solutions. With many years of experience helping architects and designers turn their ideas into reality, Bendheim was the perfect partner for the project. The company’s fully vertically integrated fabrication provides in-house automated cutting, polishing, waterjet, tempering, lamination, and back-painting services. These capabilities ensure the finest quality and timely delivery.

