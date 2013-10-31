BotoxJuvedermDoctor.com Announces JUVEDERM VOLUMA Availability

Dr. Muhammad Mirza of BotoxJuvedermDotor.com is predicting a significant increase in the interest of cheek fillers now that JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC has received FDA-approval.

JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ XC recently became the first FDA-approved filler specifically for cheek volume loss. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA™ was originally cleared as being effective for treating folds, fine lines and wrinkles in the middle portions of the face by the FDA back in May. With full FDA approval for use in the U.S., Dr. Muhammad Mirza says his office can now begin moving forward with adding the treatment to their repertoire.

JUVÉDERM VOLUMA is being called the liquid facelift because it lifts the skin as it adds volume. This is possible in part because of the new VYCROSS™ technology used to create the filler. The proprietary technology also helps JUVÉDERM VOLUMA results last for up to two years. Because of its natural looking long-term effects Dr. Mirza is predicting that JUVÉDERM VOLUMA treatments will replace more invasive procedures in the near future.

JUVÉDERM VOLUMA TREATMENTS

JUVÉDERM VOLUMA treatments are similar to other JUVÉDERM filler procedures. Prior to the treatment your licensed physician will discuss your goals, medical history and examine your facial contours to determine the location of injections and amount of JUVÉDERM VOLUMA needed.

The procedure itself is relatively painless and requires as little as 30 minutes to complete. After cleaning the face and marking the injection points on both cheeks, the physician will begin injecting the JUVÉDERM VOLUMA gel filler into the mid to deeper dermis layers. Once the needle is in the skin the physician will move it along the skin slowly releasing the gel across the contours.

After the injections have been made the physician will gently massage the cheeks to perfect the placement of the filler and ensure symmetry on both sides. Once JUVÉDERM VOLUMA is in place the filler won’t move or shift so proper placement during the procedure is key. While it does last 18-24 months, touchups may be needed within a few weeks after the initial treatment.

Patients will see the results immediately including fuller cheeks, tightened skin and softening around the eyes. These results are long-term with little possibility of any negative side effects. JUVÉDERM VOLUMA procedures require no downtown, however strenuous exercise and sun exposure should be avoided for 24 hours after the treatment.

