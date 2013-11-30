China Injection Molding Company Wuxi Glory Plastics Announce Its New Products For The European Market

Recently, a famous China injection molding company, Wuxi Glory Plastics, has released its new selection of products.

Recently, a famous China injection molding company, Wuxi Glory Plastics, has released its new selection of products. According to the CEO of the company, the fresh range consists of a wide variety of injection molds and blow molds; they are specially made to expand the company’s European market.

“We are excited to add the new molds to our product line. We hope these items can sell well and make things convenient for customers.” The CEO of the company sates, “In addition, we have already dropped the prices of the high end blow molds and injection molds. It is true that our prices are very competitive in the international market. Customers who want to buy these items can visit our online shop.”

The company is known to deploy strict quality control systems and rejection standards. All its professional designers and qualified engineers are required to carefully monitor every product step. In addition, the company knows well about the needs and requirements of diverse customers, so it tries hard to offer one-stop mold solutions.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To help customers learn more about its products, the company has updated its website with the latest products and specific product information. Its aim is to win a high admiration and be widely trusted at home and abroad.

About Wuxi Glory

Wuxi Glory engaged in developing and manufacturing custom molded plastic product in China by taking advantages of our relatively low labor costs. We have most experienced workers in China. If you’re looking for product design, engineering, prototyping, and mass production, Glory plastics can always find a solution for you. For more about our products and services please visit: http://www.plastics-molding.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11379692.htm