Christians for Biblical Equality to Hold Conference in Medellin, Colombia

Christians for Biblical Equality will hold its 2014 annual conference in Medellin, Colombia.

On July 7-8, 2014, Christians for Biblical Equality (CBE) will partner with Fundación Universitaria Seminario Bíblico de Colombia (FUSBC) to host a CBE conference in Medellin, Colombia titled "Male and Female in Christ: Toward a Biblical View of Christian Identity, Ministry, and Marriage."

The conference will be held on the FUSBC campus. Topics will include women and legislation in Latin America, leadership development for women, abuse of women, the identity of men and women in Christ, and church history. Confirmed speakers include Mimi Haddad, William Spencer, Aida Besançon Spencer, and Elizabeth de Sendek.

This conference will mark the first occasion that CBE has held a conference in South America and the first time that a CBE conference will not have English as the primary language. Lectures will be delivered in Spanish and translated into English. Erin Gillette, the CBE conference coordinator, said "we are very excited to be expanding our ministry into a new region. The message of biblical equality is one that is relevant throughout the world, and we are increasingly working to reflect that reality."

In its effort to advance a biblical foundation for gift-based rather than gender-based service, CBE sponsors annual conferences, facilitates local chapters, hosts an online book service, and publishes two award-winning journals. For more information, visit http://www.cbeinternational.org.

