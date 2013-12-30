Christina King Secures Model Agency Signing & BodyPower Expo Ambassador Position After The Alexandra Wilson Fitness Model Finishing School

Since attending Alexandra Wilson’s Fitness Model Finishing School, Christina King, 23, has been signed by Promo Couture model and promotions agency and secured an ambassador position for the BodyPower Expo in 2014.

Christina attended the two-day Fitness Model Finishing School, which took place in trendy Shoreditch, London in October, gaining advice and insights into photography, fashion and fitness from the ultimate fitness modelling team.

She applied for both positions following advice from Alexandra and her team. She secured both positions following a casting with Promo Couture, and a competitive application process for BodyPower.

Cambridgeshire-based Christina said: “I applied for the Fitness Model Finishing School because I wanted to learn how to market and brand myself in the fitness industry. I was a bit unsure whether to sign up to start with as I lack confidence, but I’m so glad I did. It was really informative, I learnt such a lot from great people – about media, PR, and the business side of the industry, as well as modelling tips and techniques. It was such a great experience. As a result, I’m more motivated and confident now. I’ve applied for more jobs, looked at new roads I can go down – it’s left me really positive about giving this my all.”

The aim of the Fitness Model Finishing School is to enable women who’ve been working hard on their fitness and physique – or those who need a goal to work towards - to celebrate their fitness journey – and have a lot of fun! The team work with the women to create ‘looks’ for a portfolio of individual photos, boost their confidence and improve their skills in presenting themselves and posing for the camera. Alexandra Wilson, international fitness and nutrition expert, personal trainer, bikini athlete and entrepreneur is the brainchild behind the School, which is the world’s first dedicated two-day ‘Fitness Model Finishing School’ – where fitness meets fashion.

To find out more and book, visit http://www.fitnessmodelfinishingschool.com.

To find out more about Christina see her Fitness Model Finishing School highlights video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLqQ8Vut85Q or visit her Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/christinakingfitness.

About Alexandra

Alexandra is a fully qualified personal trainer with a wealth of experience in the industry, creating personalised fitness and nutrition plans and online coaching programmes to inspire and motivate people to look, feel and be their best.

She recently became one of the first people in the world and one of only 20 selected from the UK to be given the status of ‘Physique Elite Master Trainer’ by world-renowned trainers Neil Hill and Kris Gethin. She has been featured in modelling shots in, and written articles for, a variety of magazines in the UK and abroad (Red, Health & Fitness, Now, Women’s Fitness, Ultra Fit, Fit and Firm, ExtraFit and Fitnorama). She is an ambassador for the ‘Better Bodies’ range of fitness clothing, the face of Biondi Couture’s fitness competition range and Mark Anthony’s ‘Body Trainer’ exercise device.

To find out more about Alexandra, receive a free ‘I will make you lean’ e-book, sign up for her free e-news containing tips, advice and information and receive details of new programmes as they launch, visit: http://www.alexandrawilson.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/AlexandraWilson/ChristinaKing/prweb11453212.htm