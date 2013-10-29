Ciara's 15-Carat Past, Present and Future

Avianne & Co. helps Future make dream proposal a reality.

New York City custom jeweler Avianne & Co. helped bring joy to Ciara’s heart and bling to her ring hand this weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning pop singer is now sporting a 15-carat ring with flawless emerald cut diamonds, which are accented by round cut diamonds in a micro pave setting. This technique places diamonds so closely together they appear to be “kissing each other.”

The band is an eternity style band and diamonds extend all the way down and around it.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Future designed the ring himself, as he wanted a ring that showed Ciara’s “past, present and Future.” Blending the two styles together allowed for the creation of a unique engagement ring.

The 15-carat beauty took four weeks to create. Avianne & Co. went through several molds before alighting on the proper design, which allowed for maximum shine and stability in the diamonds.

Earlier this year, Ciara was in Harper’s Bazaar wearing a custom Avianne & Co. Jesus head pendant.

About Avianne & Co.

In Manhattan’s famed Diamond District, Avianne & Co. Jewelers is a premier fine jewelry source for celebrities, entertainers and athletes. First- and second-generation immigrants founded the family business in 1999 and Avianne & Co. has since built a reputation for custom and high-end pieces including elegant diamond necklaces and bracelets, exquisite engagement rings and wedding bands, watches and chains for its celebrity and executive clientele. Famous personalities purchase custom jewelry exclusively from Avianne & Co., including Derrick Williams, Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne, Cam’Ron and Nicki Minaj, and those pieces are featured in major news outlets including Forbes and XXL. Avianne & Co. survived the economic recession at a time when historic jewelry businesses were shutting down in the heart of America’s NYC Diamond District. Avianne & Co.’s store is located on West 47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas) in midtown Manhattan, within walking distance of many New York attractions. For more information, visit http://www.avianneandco.com or call 888-243-4344.

###

For additional information, interview and image requests, contact Axia Public Relations at 866-999-2942, ext. 700.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11281707.htm