Clinically Proven Osteoarthritis "Wondergel" Launches in Singapore

Pro Bono Bio's FLEXISEQ now available in GP clinics, soon available to all hospital and retail pharmacies.

FLEXISEQ™, the award winning new drug-free treatment for osteoarthritis is now available in Singapore. Clinically proven* in Europe to be as effective at pain relief as the prescription drug celecoxib, but with an excellent safety profile, Flexiseq has been hailed in Europe as a "Wondergel"*. Flexiseq has already won The Innovation Award 2013 from the Federal Association of German Pharmacists for its breakthrough Nano Technology.

Flexiseq is a specially formulated gel, which does not contain any pharmaceutically active ingredients. FLEXISEQ contains Sequessome Technology™, a new advanced technology developed in and manufactured in Germany.

Sequessome Technology™ contains nanostructures that are able to cross through the skin barrier, following FLEXISEQ gel's topical application, and target the joint pain area. As the vesicles reach the inside of the joint, they act as a physical bio-lubricant to lubricate the joint, improving osteoarthritis patients’ physical function and significantly reducing pain.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Adjunct Assistant Professor Sathappan, Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, has used topical gel as means of treating osteoarthritis. He said, “Early to moderate osteoarthritis can be well managed with topical gel. They can facilitate optimal outcome with physiotherapy and allow in functional rehabilitation. Patients are often averse to taking medications and osteoarthritis also affects elderly patients with multiple medical co-morbidities who are already on multiple oral medications. Thus a topical gel as a treatment will be much better received by patients”.

Research conducted by Singhealth shows that osteoarthritis affects an estimated 40% of the Singapore adult population. Until now, the available treatments were medications, injections or surgery which all have issues for the patients and doctors. As the Flexiseq gel does not contain any drug, it may be used as a long term treatment option on its own and as an extension to other medications prescribed to best reduce pain associated with osteoarthritis. Many of the old medicines can only be used for short periods of time.

Commented by a GP in Singapore, Dr Paul Ho, “Flexiseq is effective and relieves pain for osteoarthritis patients. That is why patients return for more Flexiseq”.

In a trial conducted in Europe*, which involved over 1,300 patients, it was found that those who applied Flexiseq twice a day benefited from pain reduction equivalent to the prescription drug celecoxib without the health risks associated with the old treatments.

Dr Matthias Rother said: ‘This is an important study which further confirms the safety and efficacy of FLEXISEQ for treatment of the chronic pain and stiffness that troubles so many patients with OA. The effect size seen for Flexiseq is comparable to the effect sizes seen in a comparative study using the same design which demonstrated that FLEXISEQ has equivalent efficacy to the widely used oral NSAID, celecoxib. That study was published in “Rheumatology” earlier this year (Conaghan et 2013). These two studies are among several which consistently demonstrate the benefits of this drug-free gel.’

A spokeswoman for Arthritis Research UK also claimed that, “This new treatment may offer people at increased risk of these problems a safe and effective alternative form of pain relief.”

Flexiseq is now available in GP clinics and soon available to all hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

About Adjunct Assistant Professor Sathappan

Adjunct Assistant Professor Sathappan is a Consultant in the Department of Orthopaedics in Tan Tock Seng Hospital with a special interest in adult reconstructive surgery, sports surgery & management of complex pelvic and acetabular trauma. Having graduated from University of Bristol, United Kingdom in 1995, Dr. Sathappan then proceed to obtained his FRCSEd in 1999. Thereafter, he completed his advanced surgical training in Orthopaedics in 2003 and obtained his FRCSEd (Ortho & Trauma) and subsequently completed a one-year specialty fellowship in Adult Reconstructive surgery in the Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York, USA.

About Dr. Matthias Rother

Dr. Matthias Rother has over 25 years experience in research and development in academia, big pharma, biotech and contract research. He studied medicine and founded a Phase I unit at the University Hospital for Neurology in Jena before joining the Max Planck Institute for Neurology Research in Cologne. In 1992, he started his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a clinical project manager at the headquarters of the Hoechst AG. His last position with the successor company Aventis was Director New Products Neuroscience at the Drug Development Centre in Bridgewater, New Jersey with global responsibilities. After his return to Germany in 2000, he became one of two executive directors at a spin off company from the Technical University of Munich with a transdermal drug delivery technology (IDEA AG). He had direct responsibility for project management, clinical and preclinical development, toxicology, and analytics/quality control and quality assurance. Matthias advanced 6 products into phase I, 4 products in phase II, two products into phase III and one product was submitted to the EMEA using the centralized procedure and was approved in Switzerland. This is based on intensive regulatory contacts to the FDA, EMEA and local EU agencies (scientific advice, pre-IND, pre-NDA meetings). Matthias has founded two service companies.

About Pro Bono

PBB has ambitious growth targets that will allow it to support a unique humanitarian mission. In 2012 it supported elderly pilgrims on the Hajj to Mecca, alleviating the joint pain caused by long periods of walking and kneeling. Pro Bono Bio is an innovative pharmaceutical and nano medical device company launched in 2011. Pro Bono Bio launched Flexiseq in Europe in the first half of 2012 and plans to launch two further new products for the treatment of inflammatory skin disorders later this year. These new products, ROSSOSEQ® and EXOSEQ™, are based on Sequessome Technology, the same technology that powers Flexiseq.

For more press information, please contact Publicist PR Consultants:

Cecilia Tan

Publicist PR Consultants

T: 6220 4082 / 9835 1082

E: cecilia(at)publicistpr(dot)com

http://www.publicistpr.com

Weiying Sim

Publicist PR Consultants

T: 6221 0969 / 9765 8419

E: weiying(at)publicistpr(dot)com

http://www.publicistpr.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://uk.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11274230.htm