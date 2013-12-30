Columbus Ohio Landscape Company Assists the City of Columbus with Ash Borer Tree Damage

Builderscape, Central Ohio's Premier Landscape Design Build Company, is busy helping replace diseased Ash Trees around Columbus. Builderscape is working with the City of Columbus to replace the diseased trees that line hundreds of city streets

Builderscape, Central Ohio's Premier Landscape Design Build Company, is busy helping replace diseased Ash Trees around Columbus. The Emerald Ash Borer has killed thousands of trees. Builderscape is working with the City of Columbus to replace the diseased trees that line hundreds of city streets.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an Asiatic insect that was inadvertently introduced into the United States via shipping pallets from China. The first known infestation occurred in Michigan in 2002. Since then, it has spread throughout Michigan and into Ontario, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

Builderscape was contracted by the City of Columbus first in 2012 to replace 1500 trees. Builderscape won the contract for the city's 2013 tree replacement program. Builderscape crews are working in neighborhoods on the east, north and northwest side of the city right now.

"We are planting a variety of tree types in place of the Ash Trees. This will help to make sure the city does not see entire streets lined with dead or diseased trees again," says Chris Matthews, Vice President of Builderscape.

The plan is to replace close to 800 trees this year in the City of Columbus this year. Builderscape is also working with the City of Hilliard on its street tree replacement plan.

Builderscape is a landscape design build company in central Ohio with more than 30 years experience. The company provides a variety of services from landscape and commercial landscaping to general contracting. For more information regarding Builderscape, go to http://www.builderscape.com.

