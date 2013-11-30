Connie Barba Insurance Agency Keeps Wilmington Warm With Holiday Coat Drive

Connie Barba Insurance Agency, Inc. - State Farm Agent (http://www.conniebarba.com) welcomes the community to donate new and gently used coats for women, men and children to be donated to the Wilmington Job Corps Center. Donations can be dropped off at the insurance office located at 9B Trolley Square in Wilmington, Delaware through December 12th.

Connie and her team are encouraging the Wilmington community to join her in making a difference this holiday season. The coats will be donated to Wilmington Job Corps Center which is a no-cost education and career technical training program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor helping young people ages 16 through 24 gain career technical and academic training. Last year, Connie’s agency collected coats for Operation Warm.

Connie Barba Insurance Agency, Inc. - State Farm Agent is a full service insurance agency which has been serving the Wilmington community for over eleven years. For a free insurance quote or for more information about the coat drive, please call 302-429-0300 or visit http://www.conniebarba.com.

About Connie Barba Insurance Agency, Inc.

Connie Barba’s agency offers auto, home, life, health, and business policies expertly tailored to customer’s individual needs.

