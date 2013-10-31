Construction Solutions and Supply LLC Promotes Winter Fireplace Safety

Gas fireplaces should be inspected before winter and wood-burning fireplace chimneys should be inspected annually.

As the cooler months approach, Construction Solutions and Supply reminds gas fireplace owners to have a certified fireplace technician inspect them to ensure they are properly working and perform the initial start-up. Wood-burning fireplace owners should also have their chimneys checked annually.

Leaks in the line to a gas fireplace can cause gas to leak out into a home, or explode if the conditions are right. Similarly, if there are cracks in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace, it can cause smoke throughout the home, causing smoke damage, and possibly even setting fires inside the home.

Construction Solution & Supply is a locally-owned family business that has over 100 years of experience in the construction industry. They furnish and install a full line of aluminum and vinyl windows, glass sliding and pocket-sliding doors, and French doors, as well as being a full-line dealer in wood-burning, gas, outdoor, and electric fireplaces. Its fireplace division also furnishes and installs mantles, fireplace surrounds, outdoor fireplaces, summer kitchens, and installs gas piping.

Construction Solution & Supply is located at 5225 Edgewood Court in Jacksonville, FL. Show room hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 904-389-2700, or visit http://constructionsolutionsjax.com and fill out the online form.

About the company:

Construction Solutions & Supply has been supplying the Jacksonville, FL area with gas and wood burning appliances since 2007. They carry only the highest-quality products available from the top manufacturers in the industry, specializing in gas fireplaces, window sales and wood fireplaces. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff of experts, offer complete installation on all products that they carry. When it comes to relationships with clients, they always encourage employees to aim for total customer satisfaction. Please visit their website to check out all of their services at http://constructionsolutionsjax.com/.

