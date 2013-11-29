CRISP+YHKG, Inc.(R) Introduces New Branding with Web Site Redesign

Orange County branding and marketing agency launch features new logo, social media facelift and announcement of corporate restructuring.

CRISP+YHKG, Inc., an Santa Ana-based branding and marketing innovation firm formerly known as CRISP Brand Agency, announced the launch of its redesigned corporate web site and logo (CRISPYHKG.com). The online rebranding supports CRISP+YHKG’s new restructure to include original founders Tony Crisp and Alan Yeung as senior partners and three junior partners Namanh Hoang, Jin Kim and Cezanne F. Gilbert to the marquee.

“We are excited to introduce this new partnership structure and felt it was one that has been anticipated for a long time, these junior partners have been with us for nearly a decade and we believe that their diversity and direction will lead the firm to a new successful future.” said Tony Crisp, CRISP+YHKG Senior Partner and President.

“The redesigned site represents the beginning of our company’s integrated high-tech, innovation approach, and focus on idea incubation of consumer electronics. We want to show that our expertise and process now goes beyond branding and marketing into industrial design, manufacturing and research.”

CRISPYHKG.com now features the firms extensive portfolio of industrial design work which has won numerous awards year after year from the CES Innovations Awards to the Computex Taipei Design Excellence Awards. The new site also highlights a number of incubator brands which CRISP+YHKG has partnered with including AViiQ.com, a mobile accessories startup and G8 Brand, a gamer apparel startup.

Additionally, CRISP+YHKG has revamped its social media profile with an enhanced presence on Facebook (facebook.com/CRISPyhkg, Twitter (twitter.com/crispbranding) and YouTube (youtube.com/crispbrandagency), providing current projects and developments. Links to all of these social media sites can be accessed at CRISPYHKG.com as well.

About CRISP+YHKG, Inc.:

Founded in 1990, Santa Ana, Calif.-based CRISP+YHKG, Inc. is one of the nation's premier branding and marketing agencies with over 20 years of experience servicing major global brands including G4S, XFX, AMD, NVIDIA, Hitachi, Nestle, Coors, University of California Irvine and ECS to name a few. CRISP+YHKG focus on bring awareness and social online presence to brands, with service specialties including Branding, SEO, SEM, CRM, E-Commerce, Marketing, Advertising, Industrial Design, Prototyping, Globalization/Localization, Manufacturing and Public Relations. visit http://www.CRISPYHKG.com or call +1 (949) 515-8840

