CruiseVoyant.com Thanks All the Veterans Who Participated in Our Veterans Day Promotion

CruiseVoyant.com receives hundreds of veteran membership submissions for Cruise Deal Rebate.

Cruise Voyant celebrated our Veterans during the month of November with our Salute to the Troops promotion. Any veteran who signed up with us received a $50.00 rebate on any cruise $500 or more that they booked with Cruise Voyant by November 11, 2014.

“We were so happy to see so many veterans’ sign up and take advantage of this promotion,” stated Alexis Kovic Creative Director for Cruise Voyant. “This promotion was important to me because I am the daughter of a veteran,” she added

The Veterans Day promotion ends on November 30th, but veterans will always be able to take advantage of Military rates provided by each cruise line when booking with Cruise Voyant. And, anyone who creates an account on Cruise Voyant will have access to the best cruise deals and Price History tool, so they can choose the best time to book.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cruise Voyant also provides 24/7 live customer service to help consumers book their cruise with a cruise specialist. For more information about Cruise Voyant, please contact us.

About Cruise Voyant

Cruise Voyant is a Fort Lauderdale-based cruise agency that is revolutionizing the cruise booking process. Cruise Voyant solves many of today's most difficult booking issues by allowing visitors to view a historic look at how pricing has changed on a particular ship and sail date. Cruise Voyant also offers interactive cruise itinerary maps, and it provides tens of thousands of photos of ships and destinations worldwide. Cruise Voyant helps consumers easily find their dream vacation by empowering them with online advice and insights that will help them easily book and manage their vacation plans.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380217.htm