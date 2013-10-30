Custom Hair Loss Treatments for Westchester-Area Clients

Yonkers hair salon, International Hair Salon/Mr. Carmines offering solutions for men’s and women’s hair loss.

International Hair Salon/Mr. Carmines is pleased to now offer its customers the latest options for treating hair loss. While Mr. Carmine concerns himself with offering high quality hair loss treatments, the salon emphasizes customer satisfaction above all else.

Mr. Carmine, owner of Mr. Carmine International Hair Salon in Yonkers, N.Y., says, “A happy client is the best part of the day. I thrive on people being happy and satisfied with my staff and services,” said Mr. Carmine, owner of Mr. Carmine International Hair Salon.

They solve hair loss related to: stress, male pattern baldness, prescriptions, chemotherapy and radiation, over-styling, alopecia and more. Their goal is to make sure they give the best customer service and give every one of their clients customized service. “You are not just a dollar sign walking through our doors,” says Mr. Carmine. “I love my career, and I want everyone who gets a hair replacement system here to leave feeling and looking good.”

Currently, Mr. Carmine’s clientele is about 60 percent male and 40 percent female. “We find that men and women tend to have very different expectations,” Mr. Carmine says.

“When potential male clients come in for a consultation, they are usually ready to go and may have just a few questions. Some men are just looking for advice as to whether they should get a piece or not. Women, on the other hand, come in with many questions and concerns on how this will work for them, so we have to approach the female clients a little more carefully. We need to be aware of what we recommend, because women research and expect so much more from any information we give them.”

Mr. Carmine offers a wide range of possible solutions for these potential clients, including custom human hair systems with bonding (and perimeter bonding for women), weaves, pointing weaves, clip-on pieces, a full line of synthetic and human hair wigs and cranial hair prostheses for cancer patients, filler human hair extensions, individual hair extensions both human and synthetic, a full line of minoxidil-based and nanoxidl treatments and low-level laser hair therapy.

If clients are hesitant or have a hard time making up their minds, Mr. Carmine encourages them to “try out” a system, with no commitment to buy. “This gives them the opportunity to try it on and to see how good they look with the hair enhancement.” Mr. Carmine believes his staff is a major asset. Most of the staff has been with Mr. Carmine for 33 years, and they are trained to accommodate all of their clients’ needs. “They are hard workers and always on time so that our clients don't find themselves waiting long periods of time to be seen,” he says. Mr. Carmine is proud of being a gold medal hair replacement winner and has served as a judge in the Miss Westchester Beauty Pageant. And in 2010, the Yonkers Chamber of Commerce named Mr. Carmine salon as “The Best Salon in Yonkers.”

About the company:

Mr. Carmine’s International Hair Salon, Yonkers’ one and only full service hair salon, offering the most comprehensive staff, resources and experience for all hair needs. In business for over 50 years, Mr. Carmine has specialized in hair loss treatment and thinning hair treatment in both men and women. They offer every technique, resource, and style that clients can imagine. No matter what service or solution brings clients to International Hair Salon, they promise an extraordinary experience.

