Dallas Couple, Daniel and Maranda Moore, Inducted Into the Rich Dad Education Hall of Fame

A Dallas area couple, Daniel and Maranda Moore, were chosen as two of seven investors who were recently inducted into the Rich Dad Education Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was part of the Rich Dad Education Symposium that was held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.

Rich Dad Education has been a leading provider of financial education for over twenty years. Each year the company chooses for this prestigious honor students who have achieved the highest level of success in their chosen investing field.

Daniel and Maranda Moore attribute their investing success to the education and tools they received from Rich Dad Education. Since completing their initial training in August of 2012, they have invested in ten properties, including a single-family home they purchased and resold at a profit of more than $21,000*. Mentored by Brad Sides, Daniel and Maranda say the best aspects about being real estate investors are spending time with family and never having to ask a boss for permission again.

This year’s induction ceremony was hosted by noted investors, entrepreneurs, and best-selling authors Robert and Kim Kiyosaki. Robert has written one of the all-time bestsellers on personal finance, Rich Dad Poor Dad, while his wife Kim is the author of It’s Rising Time and is a passionate advocate for women’s financial education.

After the ceremony Robert remarked, “Seeing the success of these students is especially gratifying to Kim and to me. They are living examples of what true financial education can do to transform lives and dramatically raise people’s financial well-being. I hope their success inspires others to follow their dreams and achieve financial freedom.”

“In all our trainings, we stress that sharing is a vital part of success,” added Kim Kiyosaki. “So Robert and I not only salute our Hall of Fame students, but also their mentors, who unselfishly shared their knowledge and guidance with these up-and-coming investors. And we look forward to this year’s Hall of Fame members sharing their knowledge with others in the future.”

Those interested in obtaining more information about Rich Dad Education Symposiums, Elite Training, and Hall of Fame can visit the company’s website at http://www.RichDadEducation.com.

About Rich Dad® Education Inc.:

For more than twenty years, Rich Dad Education Inc. has been a global and leading provider of educational training seminars, conferences, and services to help students become financially literate. All of the company’s Rich Dad branded offerings are based on the principles, insights, and teachings of Robert Kiyosaki, investor, entrepreneur and author of the international bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad. The company provides students with comprehensive instruction and mentoring in real estate and financial instruments investing in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and worldwide. Our seminars are avocational in nature and are intended for the purpose of the accumulation of wealth by, and the personal enrichment, development and enjoyment of, our students. A schedule of their free real estate workshops and webinars is available by visiting http://www.richdadrealestateworkshop.com. Additional information can be found at http://www.richdadeducation.com.

*Based on a survey completed in 2013 on behalf of Rich Dad Education, the typical student who took at least one advanced training course chose not to complete a transaction. The typical student who took at least one advance training course and completed one transaction earned profits of $10,000 or less. The Students took the following Elite course at an average price of $5400.00: Wholesale, Mobile Homes, Foreclosures, Real Market Masters, and Lease Options.

