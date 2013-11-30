December is Scholarship Month at EI and the Perfect Time to Become a Professional Makeup Artist

The perfect time to become a Professional Makeup Artist is “December Scholarship Month”.

In December, EI is offering amazing makeup school scholarships to those applicants who qualify. In order for our students to start the year off with a big bang, we’re offering scholarships to help get things going in the right direction.

The yearlong program is broken down into 6 distinct courses that cover everything from the fundamentals to specialty makeup applications.

SALON: Beauty and Corrective Makeup



Graduates are well prepared to work as Personal Beauty Makeup Artists in a broad range of capacities including: beauty salon makeup services, weddings, sales and application at makeup counters.

Prepares graduates to work as professional Makeup Artists for theatrical productions, theatre companies and various live stage performances.

HIGH FASHION & PHOTOGRAPHIC MAKEUP



Prepares graduates to work as Makeup Artists for fashion shows, high fashion photography and fanciful performances, as well as demonstrating makeup at tradeshows and public events.

BEGINNING PROSTHETICS – Tech Lab



Prepares graduates to work as Artists/Technicians at special makeup effects shops for construction, elaboration and handling materials for prosthetic appliances, intended for Theater, TV or Film use.

Prepares graduates to work as professional Makeup Artists for digitally recorded events, Television work and HD recorded films.

FILM MAKEUP AND SPECIAL EFFECTS



Focuses on all aspects of film makeup including: Set etiquette, character development, building the artist’s portfolio, bald cap applications, appliances applications, age and character progression and development, horror characters including complex injuries, medical dressings and treatments, period designs and budgets. Final exam project is the design and creation of a dead body for evaluation and grading.

A new and exciting career as a professional makeup artist can be in your near future.

